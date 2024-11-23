First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKQ opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

