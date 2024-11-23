First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 211.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,269,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,088,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

