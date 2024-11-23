FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 157.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $104.40 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.