FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$267.80 and last traded at C$267.80, with a volume of 55832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$263.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$254.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$230.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00. Insiders have sold 9,700 shares of company stock worth $2,542,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

