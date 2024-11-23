FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$267.80 and last traded at C$267.80, with a volume of 55832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$263.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstService
FirstService Stock Performance
FirstService Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00. Insiders have sold 9,700 shares of company stock worth $2,542,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
See Also
