Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

OMFL opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

