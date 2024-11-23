Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

