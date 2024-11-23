Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $9.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,826,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

