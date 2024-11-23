Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $191.49 and a one year high of $258.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

