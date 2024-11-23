Flagstar Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,418,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 444.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 343,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $77.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.