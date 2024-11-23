Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $70,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 333,338 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 173,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $112.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

