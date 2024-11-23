Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GPK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

