Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $103.56.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

