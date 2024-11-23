Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.