Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 41,046 Shares

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 41,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,404.49 ($32,730.19).
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Future Generation Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.
