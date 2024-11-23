Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 41,046 Shares

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 41,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,404.49 ($32,730.19).

Future Generation Australia Stock Performance

Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Future Generation Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

About Future Generation Australia

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

