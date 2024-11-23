GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

GAP Stock Up 12.9 %

GAP opened at $24.88 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. GAP’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

