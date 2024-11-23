GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.