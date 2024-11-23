GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.