GenTrust LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $621.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

