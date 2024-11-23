GenTrust LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.