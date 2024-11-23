GenTrust LLC Has $40.99 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,530,000 after acquiring an additional 389,921 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $505.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

