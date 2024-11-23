GenTrust LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

