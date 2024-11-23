GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

