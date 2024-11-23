George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. George Weston has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.