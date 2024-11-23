George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. George Weston has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.
George Weston Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.