Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.15. Approximately 182,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 122,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.
Glass House Brands Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
Featured Stories
