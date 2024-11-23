Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 52,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 72,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X China Consumer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.