GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

