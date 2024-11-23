GM Advisory Group LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $5,724,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

PTON stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This represents a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,339 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

