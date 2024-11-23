GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $58.01 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

