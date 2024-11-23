God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 18,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 9,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in God Bless America ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

