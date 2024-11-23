Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 20,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

