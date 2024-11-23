Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
