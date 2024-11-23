Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 8,423 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

