Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.32 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.59 and its 200-day moving average is $374.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

