Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 67,590 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $754,980.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,974,847.42. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HGTY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 376.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

