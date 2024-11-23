Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

