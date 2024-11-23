Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

HBB stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $266.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.