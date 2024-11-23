Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 51.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,733 shares of company stock worth $55,920,470. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

