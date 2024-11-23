Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €162.20 ($168.96) and last traded at €163.30 ($170.10). Approximately 7,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €164.40 ($171.25).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €158.69.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

