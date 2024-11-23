Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HOG opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

