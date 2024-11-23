Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $144,364.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,282.20. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

