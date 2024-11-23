HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 248,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

