Head-To-Head Contrast: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 0 0 0 1.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.17%. Given RenovaCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.23% -19.09% 12.27% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.71 $70.40 million $1.20 11.52 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Risk and Volatility

Embecta has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of -99.76, suggesting that its stock price is 10,076% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embecta beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

