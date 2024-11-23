Head to Head Survey: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Paymentus 5.19% 10.84% 9.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paymentus $614.49 million 7.39 $22.32 million $0.31 117.55

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paymentus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Net Savings Link and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paymentus 0 6 1 1 2.38

Paymentus has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential downside of 20.97%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Risk and Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paymentus beats Net Savings Link on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

