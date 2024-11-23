Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

