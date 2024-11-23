Howard G. Roberts Sells 703 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $15,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,612.50. The trade was a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

