Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as low as $13.94. Iberdrola shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 19,582 shares trading hands.

Iberdrola Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

