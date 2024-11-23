Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VXUS stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
