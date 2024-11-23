Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $487.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

