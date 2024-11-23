IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

IEH Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.58.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

