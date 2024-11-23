Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp cut shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Innovid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Innovid Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

CTV opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Innovid has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,376,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovid by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 184,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,281 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

