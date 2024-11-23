Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Buys 190,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNIGet Free Report) insider Kristie Brown purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$344,660.00 ($223,805.19).

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.

About Centuria Capital Group



Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Featured Articles

