Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Buys 190,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) insider Kristie Brown purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$344,660.00 ($223,805.19).
Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.
About Centuria Capital Group
